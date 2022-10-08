Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Crawford beats Marlin in rematch of 2021 quarterfinals

By Christopher Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It has been one of the most anticipated matchups since district realignment was announced in February: Crawford vs Marlin.

These two teams met in the state quarterfinal round a year ago, with the Bulldogs spoiling Crawford’s perfect season.

This time the Pirates prevailed, beating Marlin 33-20.

Crawford QB Luke Torbert shined after missing last year’s playoff game with an injury.

The Pirates improve to 6-0 this season.

