Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Crawford beats Marlin in rematch of 2021 quarterfinals
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It has been one of the most anticipated matchups since district realignment was announced in February: Crawford vs Marlin.
These two teams met in the state quarterfinal round a year ago, with the Bulldogs spoiling Crawford’s perfect season.
This time the Pirates prevailed, beating Marlin 33-20.
Crawford QB Luke Torbert shined after missing last year’s playoff game with an injury.
The Pirates improve to 6-0 this season.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.