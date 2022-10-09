Bull runs and livestock shows: Fun events hitting the HOT fair on Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From rodeos to carnival rides, livestock shows and more, it’s every Central Texan’s favorite time of year.

The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo hit Waco this past Thursday.

Saturday marked day three of the 11-day event, kicking off the morning with a Fun Run and 5k ‘Running with the Bulls’ race.

Participants had the chance to finish their race by running with the bulls through the Extraco Event Center’s coliseum, where they were greeted with cheers of encouragement.

Event organizer say that despite their reputation, the bulls are harmless.

“It was kind of nerve-wrecking, but it was overall a fun experience,” Anthony Biles, a Fun Run 3rd place winner, said. “I think I’d definitely do it again.”

Other featured events on Saturday included the Scramble Lamb and Scholarship Lamb shows, where livestock owners hailing from across the state competed for showmanship awards.

Those who could most effectively present and control their lambs took home the prize.

One seasoned competitor says most people don’t recognize the amount of tedious preparation required for these kinds of shows.

“Working with sheep, you got to do legs, make sure, you see the big puffy legs… you wash, condition, blow out, condition, wrap them. It’s just a huge process. But then feed, working with sheep everyday. just training them, exercising them,” 17-year-old market lamb competitor Corbin Garner said. “But I’d say my favorite part is just coming to the show.”

Other highlights this weekend include the band Midland’s appearance. They performed Saturday night on the Bud Light stage.

