Guillén family, attorney hope ‘I am Vanessa Guillén’ documentary will continue to raise awareness about sexual harassment in U.S. military

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The brutal murder — and ensuing movement for justice — of U.S. army soldier Vanessa Guillén is at the center of a new documentary coming to Netflix later this fall.

“I am Vanessa Guillén” is set to premiere November 17th on Netflix.

In 2020, Guillén told her mother she was being sexually harassed at the Fort Hood army post, and was murdered by a fellow soldier shortly after.

The film tells the story of Guillén, along with the journey of her family’s fight for reform since that devastating day.

“It’s gonna actually let a lot of people know what happened and sadly, continues to happen,” said Mayra Guillén, Vanessa’s sister. “So we’re going to bring all the awareness back in that we need in order to keep pushing for more legislation and of course keeping Vanessa’s memory and legacy alive.”

All of this comes amid a recent change of command at Fort Hood… U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe took over for Lt. Gen. Pat White, who has served the corps since June of 2019.

“I don’t know a lot about the new commander to be able to speak on it, “Mayra Guillén tells KWTX. “But I hope it’s a good change.”

While leaders would not do an interview about the documentary, COL Wayne Marotto, III Armored Corps Spokesperson and Public Affairs Director, told KWTX the following in a statement:

“There are no words any one can say to diminish the grief of the Guillen family. But, I want the family of Vanessa Guillen and the city of Houston to know that out of this evil tragedy, a legacy of good has begun. The military is one of the most self-critical organization in the federal government and from this abhorrent tragedy we have lessons learned. At Fort Hood we have initiated the following, of several, programs: Operation People First to prevent harmful behaviors within the ranks; a redesigned Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program; the “People First Center” which offers interactive and focused training that builds cohesive teams and re-establishes trust through resources that support all Soldiers and victims of sexual assault or experience suicidal thoughts; we revamped the system of reporting missing Soldiers; and we initiated a system of contacting family members of Soldiers among other programs. Overall, we strive to achieve a culture of trust where teams are built based on caring for the individual Soldier.”

As for other changes – reformed policies on post and new legislation – the ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ act was passed earlier this year.

The act criminalizes sexual harassment under the uniform code of military justice, as well as improves how certain officials respond to sex-related offenses through independent investigations.

“It does a lot of things that, protections that our soldiers needed,” says Natalie Khawam, the Guillén family’s attorney. “We’re not finished yet, by the way. We’re gonna come back and focus on more legislation. More rights that our soldiers should have, such as being able to sue if they’re sexually assaulted or sexually harassed.”

Vanessa’s legacy continues to live on, as she was honored this past Saturday in Houston when part of Highway 3 was renamed the ‘Vanessa Guillén Memorial Highway.’

Thank you!!! ❤️ @CarolforTexas @RepMorales145 @WhistleblowerLF @ArtAcevedo @HarrisCoPct2 it was a very memorable event in honor of my sister SPC Vanessa Guillen. We have work to do!! 🏛 pic.twitter.com/CdNPjL0ZRN — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) October 9, 2022

