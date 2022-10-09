It looks like we have another warm week ahead...

It’s been a warm, but pleasant weekend in Central Texas. Those northeast winds and drier air behind the front Friday night made it feel a little better outdoors this weekend. Sadly, we begin another warming trend as we head into the new work week… And higher humidity looks to return as well.

If you’re heading out Sunday evening the forecast remains warm and overall quiet. Evening hours will feature temperatures in the 70s. There is a very small chance for a few isolated showers across our western counties this afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will stay well west of our area. Heading to work and school Monday morning look for fair skies, light winds, and comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As we ended last week and continued through the weekend we had a bit more high clouds across Central Texas. This was all coming in from an area of low-pressure to our southwest. That system will begin to lift northeast into Texas on Monday and bring a chance for isolated showers and storms.. Except sadly all the rain looks to pass just to our west and northwest. That low-pressure system will weaken as it moves into Texas Monday night into Tuesday, but it will start to increase our humidity and begin to make things just a little more muggy outdoors.

Our forecast for the first few days of the week remains quiet and very warm for this time of the year. On Monday, we should keep mostly sunny skies and start to feel those south winds increasing. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s to around 90° for the afternoon. We will start to see those humidity levels rise heading into Tuesday and even more by Wednesday as breezy south winds remain in place across Central Texas. Highs Tuesday look to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s and may approach the mid 90s in some locations on Wednesday.

Now the warm up takes place ahead of a weak cold front. That front is set to move into Central Texas Wednesday night. Sadly all of the colder fall air misses us to the northeast and we will only see our temperatures lower a few degrees. Temperatures Thursday and Friday look to stay in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Rain chances will unfortunately not be great with our next cold front. Forecast models have the front quickly moving through and there will just not be enough moisture to keep widespread rain chances in Central Texas. Now we could see a few spotty showers Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours as the front moves south, but rainfall totals look very low and coverage only around 20%. The highest chances look to be to the east of I-35.

We look to remain warm heading into the weekend. We may start to see additional cloud cover move in from our southwest. We will be watching for a front Sunday into Monday.. This time maybe bringing rain and a more significant cool down. More details to come on this.

