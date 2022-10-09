Keeping an eye on some slight rain chances

It’s was nice Saturday across Central Texas & overall we are expecting we are expecting much of the same for Sunday. We will kick off Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs Sunday afternoon will once again climb into the upper 80s in most locations. There is a very small chance for a few isolated showers across our western counties Sunday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will stay well west of our area.

The quiet and calm weather looks to hold on for the early part of next week. The next weather feature will need to keep an eye on is a cold front that should move through Central Texas early on Thursday. With that front we have a chance for a few spotty showers, but unfortunately the rainfall amounts don’t look to be very impressive. In advance of the cold front highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but we will end out the week with highs only in the low-to-mid 80s thanks to that cold front. The coldest air from this front will miss us to the northeast.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.