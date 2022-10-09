Killeen Police Department investigates 16th murder after 14-year-old is shot

This is the sixteenth Murder in the City of Killeen for 2022.
(Source: MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a teen murdered on Sunday morning.

Killeen Police officers responded at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived and performed life saving measures however, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 7:15 a.m. on scene.

“Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released,” said Ofelia Martinez, Killeen Police Department’s spokeswoman.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information is to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

