Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves.

Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues.

KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.

“I think it’s just being yourself no matter who that is and loving yourself,” Lighthouse Coffee vendor Clark Everett said.

Drag performer Cream Puff, who uses they/them pronouns, said pride is about feeling comfortable in who they are.

“Going to a community where you can feel like you’re fully supported and taken care of,” they said. “All the little parts of you that you normally would tuck away, you finally get to have them out in the open.”

Attendee Ray Derouen said pride gives him a sense of community.

“Like the feeling that I’m feeling it’s just not one person,” he said. “I’m not alone when I feel like this.”

Pride is about a community of everyone coming together, not just LGBT people, performer Aria Mai said.

“Something that really is empowering,” Mai said. “I think it’s something that not just queer people where we can all come together for a big celebration.”

Attendee Tori McDaniels said pride is about supporting her LGBT friends.

“To me pride is just seeing my friends being really proudful in who they are,” she said. “Being out and living their best life.”

Drag queen Maxine LaQueene said pride is about having a space to be happy and living one’s authentic self.

“Freedom of expression,” LaQueene said. “It means being surrounded by people you love and most importantly getting to share positivity. We get to create a space for all of us to be successful and to flourish.”

Performer Sharon Kinyanjoi said pride is about celebrating intersectionality.

“Being proud of being diverse and not just being in one specific group,” she said. “I just like to think of it as just being colorful and learning how to express yourself.”

