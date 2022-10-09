Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people.

Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, police found four individuals who had been shot inside an SUV. Three of the individuals died at the scene and the fourth person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting in a gray Dodge Challenger. Authorities said Saturday they are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

