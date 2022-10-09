Police search for missing teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Police in Temple are searching for 15-year-old Abigail Kane.

The teen is described as 5′8″, with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

According to a Facebook post from Temple PD, Kane could be driving a white Ford Expedition with Texas license plate MJT5315.

If you have any information call police.

