Police search for missing teen

The 15-year-old may be driving a white Ford Expedition.
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing 15-year-old.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Police in Temple are searching for 15-year-old Abigail Kane.

The teen is described as 5′8″, with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

According to a Facebook post from Temple PD, Kane could be driving a white Ford Expedition with Texas license plate MJT5315.

If you have any information call police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Those who knew 38-year-old dance coach Dawn Bennett say she was someone who moved her community.
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived

Latest News

Bull riding is just one of the many events hitting the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo this year.
Bull runs and livestock shows: Fun events hitting the HOT fair on Saturday
FastCast
Brady's Sunday FastCast
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Texans to protect reproductive and voting rights during Austin visit
FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021,...
Rivian recalls more than 12,000 vehicles, nearly every car it has built