Rivian recalls more than 12,000 vehicles, nearly every car it has built

IRVINE, Ca. (CNN) - Rivian, the California-based electric vehicle company is recalling nearly every single vehicle it has built. According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that involves more than 12,000 vehicles.

The fix requires tightening a loose fastener in the vehicles’ front suspension. The recall involves all Rivian pick-up trucks, vans, and SUV’s.

Customers who notice any unusual noises or vibration from the front of their vehicles are advised to contact their Rivian dealer immediately, and they will make repairs at no cost to the customer.

There have been no reported injuries because of the defect.

