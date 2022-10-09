Rivian recalls more than 12,000 vehicles, nearly every car it has built

FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021,...
FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRVINE, Ca. (CNN) - Rivian, the California-based electric vehicle company is recalling nearly every single vehicle it has built. According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that involves more than 12,000 vehicles.

The fix requires tightening a loose fastener in the vehicles’ front suspension. The recall involves all Rivian pick-up trucks, vans, and SUV’s.

Customers who notice any unusual noises or vibration from the front of their vehicles are advised to contact their Rivian dealer immediately, and they will make repairs at no cost to the customer.

There have been no reported injuries because of the defect.

