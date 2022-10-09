San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco

A double homicide murder suspect has been arrested in Waco
(Hollywood Park Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco.

Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco.

Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able to talk the suspect out of the home and he surrendered peacefully after several hours of negotiations.

The Texas Rangers facilitated a flight and the suspect was handed over to Hollywood Park Detective Sergeant Bass who brought him back to San Antonio for booking.

“The families of the victims were notified of the apprehension by Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard, although still very much grieving, were very pleased to hear the news of the arrest,” said the department on their Facebook.

