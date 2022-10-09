Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash Friday morning.

DPS Troopers responded to a major crash between two vehicles at around 10 a.m. Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner.

A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated by a 76-year-old man was driving westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was decelerating.

A 1984 Kenworth dump truck operated by a 29-year-old man was approaching the Ford from behind travelling westbound in the outside lane.

According to DPS, the driver of the Ford made a U-turn when unsafe and turned directly into the path of the Kenworth.

The driver of the Kenworth took an evasive action to avoid a collision but collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Ford was seriously injured and flown to Seaton Wilco by Careflight air ambulance.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The crash investigation is active and open.

