Carolina Panthers fire head football coach Matt Rhule, formerly of Baylor

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Carolina Panthers on Monday announced the team is parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule following Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Panthers fell to 1-4 after the loss at home. Rhule leaves the team with an 11-27 record and a .289 winning percentage. His Panthers finished 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last season.

The 47-year-old Rhule was hired by the Panthers after a stellar final season at Baylor and was awarded a seven-year contract with $62 million guaranteed.

Rhule had a college head coaching record of 47-42; engineering successful turnarounds at both Temple and Baylor.

The Panthers will now be led on an interim basis by defensive/secondary coach Steve Wilks, who previously spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

