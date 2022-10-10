Deadline to register to vote in November election in Texas is October 11th

File Photo
File Photo(Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas citizens who wish to participate in the November 8, 2022 midterm election, which includes the gubernatorial race, have until Tuesday, October 11, to register to vote so they are eligible to cast a ballot.

Voting rights advocates are also urging all Texans take time now to double-check their voter registration so any wrong information can be corrected or updated before Tuesday’s deadline to register.

“Our democracy works best when we all are heard at the ballot box,” said Anthony Gutierrez, with Common Cause Texas.

“Encourage your loved ones, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to spend a few minutes ensuring they will be able to make their voices heard at the ballot box on November 8th.”

The state of Texas does not have same-day registration, unlike 21 other states, which allow eligible voters to register to vote and cast a ballot during the early voting period or on Election Day.

Anyone with questions or who encounters problems trying to vote can call or text the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Other important election-related dates for voters:

  • Now – Oct. 28: Voters can request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots (Voters must fill out a request form and deliver or mail in to their county elections office.)
  • Oct. 24 – Nov. 4: Early voting period
  • Nov. 8, Election Day: Final day to vote in Texas’ federal and state elections

