Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning.

The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9.

Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old man from Rockdale, Texas was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus northbound on US 77.

DPS said the Ford was behind a vehicle that began to slow down to make a right hand turn into a private drive.

The driver of the Ford “failed to control his speed, took evasive action to avoid a collision, and lost control” of the car, DPS said.

The Ford veered into the southbound lane and into the path of a southbound 2017 Mercedes SUV, colliding with the vehicle.

DPS aid four people were riding in the Mercedes at the time of the crash.

“Four of the five people involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott and White due to various injuries. A seven-year-old female was transported to McClain’s Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas by air ambulance,” DPS said.

The crash investigation remains under investigation. DPS did not release the names of the people involved.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit their distractions when driving. Giving your undivided attention to the roadway and other vehicles around you greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash,” DPS said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.