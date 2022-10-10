Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

File
File(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning.

The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9.

Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old man from Rockdale, Texas was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus northbound on US 77.

DPS said the Ford was behind a vehicle that began to slow down to make a right hand turn into a private drive. 

The driver of the Ford “failed to control his speed, took evasive action to avoid a collision, and lost control” of the car, DPS said.

The Ford veered into the southbound lane and into the path of a southbound 2017 Mercedes SUV, colliding with the vehicle.

DPS aid four people were riding in the Mercedes at the time of the crash.

“Four of the five people involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott and White due to various injuries. A seven-year-old female was transported to McClain’s Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas by air ambulance,” DPS said.

The crash investigation remains under investigation. DPS did not release the names of the people involved.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit their distractions when driving. Giving your undivided attention to the roadway and other vehicles around you greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash,” DPS said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Those who knew 38-year-old dance coach Dawn Bennett say she was someone who moved her community.
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel

Latest News

Guillén family, attorney hope ‘I am Vanessa Guillén’ documentary will continue to raise...
GUILLEN FAMILY, ATTORNEY HOPE DOC BRINGS AWARENESS
Central Texas man diagnosed with breast cancer
Central Texas man opens up about battle with breast cancer
Vanessa Guillen file image
Family hopes new documentary on Vanessa Guillen will keep her legacy alive
File
Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen