'He didn't deserve that': Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

Teen leaves behind 2-month-old son
Davarian Lawrence, 14, was shot and killed in Killeen on Sunday, becoming the city's 16th...
Davarian Lawrence, 14, was shot and killed in Killeen on Sunday, becoming the city's 16th murder victim this year.(Courtesy of Margo Hillard)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX.

The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.

Lawrence’s mother Margo Hillard is devastated and at loss of words. “I don’t know. I can’t talk right now,” Hillard said. “My mind is everywhere right now. Like he didn’t deserve that.”

Davarian, better known as “DJ” to his friends and family, loved to play basketball and wanted to one day become a professional rapper. His younger sister said he loved making TikTok dance videos with her.

“He was nice,” Latiah Mackey, 12, said. “He was a good brother.”

Four years ago, DJ moved to Killeen from the town of Lovington, New Mexico. His aunt, Christie Howard, said they grew closer once he moved to Killeen.

“I felt mad about the shooting,” Howard said. “At times I felt confused, sad. Like why? He was 14. He wasn’t even here that long.”

DJ now leaves behind his two-month-old son.

“He was kind and silly” Hillard said. “Respectful and loved by many people. He loved his family and his son.”

Five out of the 16 murders in Killeen are 18 years or younger.

When asked what the community can do to support her DJ’s mom, Margo, said she just wants justice for her 14-year-old son.

