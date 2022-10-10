Investigation underway after human remains found in Temple

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10.

The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple.

A search of the area was conducted by the Bell County Game Wardens and the Temple and Belton police departments.

Human remains were located in a wooded area at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Police said a positive identification of the remains is still pending.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are still under investigation,” police said.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Those who knew 38-year-old dance coach Dawn Bennett say she was someone who moved her community.
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel

Latest News

Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.10.22
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.10.22
Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast
Davarian Lawrence, 14, was shot and killed in Killeen on Sunday, becoming the city's 16th...
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
Josh Tetens (left) and Aubrey Robertson (right)
Republican Josh Tetens raises $185K as Democrat Aubrey Robertson forgoes fundraising in district attorney’s race