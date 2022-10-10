Is rain in the forecast this week!?

We are now in the longest stretch of rain-free days we’ve seen this year. To say we need the rain seems redundant, but boy do we need rain! The cold front we have for the middle part of the week will under-deliver in the rain department. It will help to bring the humidity down, giving us some really nice weather to end the week, but no rain in the forecast until this weekend. The cold front that follows this mid-week one will actually bring our first decent chance for rain we’ve seen all month.

Wednesday’s front comes late in the day so we don’t see an improvement in temperatures until Thursday. In fact, Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s as the front gets closer. Behind the front, highs into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morning lows will generally be in the low-to-mid 60s, but morning lows in the mid-to-upper 50s are expected Friday. Sunshine rules Thursday and Friday with increasing clouds on Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

Sunday’s cold front is expected late in the afternoon the way things look right now. The front will bring us a drop in temperatures and some cooler temperatures with highs close to 80° Monday. That’s definitely a big improvement over the 90s we have this week. The front is expected to stall out close to Central Texas and keep rain chances around for a few days. If we can keep that front around plus add in a rain-maker coming in from Mexico, we could see some really nice rainfall totals next week. Plus, it could bring in the coolest weather of the Fall season so far with highs only in the 70s! Fingers crossed this all pans out - we will keep you updated in the days to come!

