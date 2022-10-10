Police in Mexia looking for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed William Harmon, 37, and then fled the scene without offering help, City of Mexia Manager Eric B. Garretty said.

Harmon was fatally struck by the driver of a pickup in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Highway/State Highway 14 on Sunday October 9, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Garretty said Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mexia Police Department is investigating and no further information is available at this time.

