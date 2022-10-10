Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May.

Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $755,000 after his arrest Saturday on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge and an unrelated assault-family violence charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mayes, Wrangler Shavers and Kaedyn Smith slipped under the partially open garage door of a home in the 2200 block of Trinity Drive on May 23 and robbed the homeowner at gunpoint.

Shavers was arrested in the case on May 31 and Smith was charged on June 12, according to the affidavit. Waco police obtained an arrest warrant for Mayes on July 6 but did not take him into custody until Saturday, records show.

The homeowner reported that three men he believed to be in their early 20s entered his garage and robbed him at gunpoint. He said one of the robbers was wearing a ski mask with the letters “HSA” written on the right side. One held a gun on him while the other two stole his belongings, including several guns, his keys, his wallet and his 2018 GMC Sierra truck.

The intruders asked for his debit card PIN, but the man told police he gave them the wrong number.

During the investigation, police learned that Smith posted a picture of himself on social media wearing a green ski mask with the letters “H5A” on the right side. The picture shows him with guns and wearing “a distinctive hoodie” and black Jordan shoes with neon green accents, the affidavit alleges.

Police learned that Smith and Shavers are known associates, and detectives found a photo on Smith’s Instagram account showing the pair together with a gun.

Police recovered the stolen truck in the 1800 block of Colcord Avenue and found a receipt from an ATM at a store in the 1200 block of North 18th Street that showed a declined withdrawal because of an incorrect PIN code not long after the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Video footage from the store shows Shavers and Smith getting out of the stolen truck and trying to use the ATM while a third man is waiting in the driver’s seat, the affidavit states.

In jail calls recorded in June, Shavers admitted that “Jackboy” was driving the stolen truck and that police had him on camera with “John” in the driver seat.

“Affiant learned from a member of the Waco PD Gang unit that ‘Jackboy’ is an alias for Jonathan Mayes,” according to the affidavit.

