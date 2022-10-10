This week’s front takes a back seat to next week’s front

As anticipated, the first half of October has been bone-dry with summer-esque conditions trying to hang around as long as possible. Yes, we’re still expecting a cold front to move through Wednesday into Thursday, but that front isn’t quiet as enticing as the front moving through next week! Next Sunday’s front may not only bring us some cool fall-like weather, but next Sunday’s front could lay the train tracks for an upper-level storm system to move through with potentially a day of a good soaking rainfall. Until that system arrive, we’re still expecting mostly dry conditions. Outside of a stray shower west of Highway 281 this afternoon, it’ll be another dry and warm day. Despite some late-day clouds, highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. We’re not seeing a huge return of moisture and humidity ahead of Wednesday’s front, so we’ll still be able to cool off into the low-to-mid 60s Tuesday morning with highs, under partly cloudy skies, remaining in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday’s front moves through close to sunset which means it may actually aid in boosting temperatures Wednesday afternoon into the mid-90s! The good news? With a jump in temperatures, it may be a bit easier for some isolated showers or storms to from as the front moves in. Unfortunately, the quality of moisture in the atmosphere is fairly poor so widespread rain or appreciable rainfall totals aren’t likely. Wednesday’s front will drop highs into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morning lows will generally be in the low-to-mid 60s, but morning lows in the mid-to-upper 50s are expected Friday.

The D- cold front moving through Wednesday is just the appetizer for the A+ cold front moving through Sunday. Sunday’s cold front is expected late in the afternoon so highs still climb close to 90°. The front pushes through with only about a 20% chance for rain, but the front is expected to stall very close to our area. The front will bring us a drop in temperatures and some cooler temperatures with highs close to 80° Monday, but the stalled front is expected to lay the train tracks for an upper-level low to move in from Mexico. Most of our forecast models are locking in on this front moving in either next Tuesday or Wednesday bringing us some appreciable rainfall chances! In what could be a day with widespread off-and-on rain, next Tuesday features highs only near 70° with a 40% chance of rain. Rain chances hang near 40% Wednesday with highs staying in the low 70s since there’s a chance the system doesn’t move in until then. Regardless, it’s looking like next week’s storm system, whenever it should arrive, could bring us half-inch to one-inch rainfall totals! It’s still over a week away, but prospects are looking good!

