Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen

File
File(MGN)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, as the woman killed in an early-morning crash.

The wreck involving two vehicles was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 a.m. in the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road.

Police said the drivers of a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra collided and the driver of the Hyundai was trapped and had to be extricated by the Killeen Fire Department. 

The driver, later identified as Cruz Lopez, was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Temple in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was transported by ambulance to the same hospital in stable condition.

A passenger in the Hyundai with Cruz Lopez was treated and released at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the red Ford was traveling south in the inside northbound lane of S Ft Hood Road when it struck the Hyundai traveling north in the inside northbound lane.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
Those who knew 38-year-old dance coach Dawn Bennett say she was someone who moved her community.
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel

Latest News

fastcast park river green grass
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Damien Jones, a former political consultant was convicted of Coercion of a Public Servant on...
Political consultant in Harris county convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 election
Jason Williamson was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.
‘Definitely been scary’: Central Texas man joins one percent of U.S. men battling breast cancer
Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39
Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing in-laws during family cookout