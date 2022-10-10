Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, as the woman killed in an early-morning crash.

The wreck involving two vehicles was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 a.m. in the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road.

Police said the drivers of a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra collided and the driver of the Hyundai was trapped and had to be extricated by the Killeen Fire Department.

The driver, later identified as Cruz Lopez, was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Temple in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was transported by ambulance to the same hospital in stable condition.

A passenger in the Hyundai with Cruz Lopez was treated and released at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the red Ford was traveling south in the inside northbound lane of S Ft Hood Road when it struck the Hyundai traveling north in the inside northbound lane.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

