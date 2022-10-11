Baylor MBB forward inspires at Hoops for Hope banquet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Baylor fan favorite, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, spoke at the annual Hoops for Hope assist banquet Monday night.

Hoops for Hope is an organization that shares the game of basketball with kids all around the world.

Here’s the full segment when Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua talked about overcoming his injury.



Super powerful. Everyday Jon is special. pic.twitter.com/a2HucuHVG9 — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) October 11, 2022

The theme of the banquet was overcoming. Tchatchoua shared his inspiring story of overcoming a major injury, something he is currently still working through.

Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua spoke at the Hoops for Hope banquet tonight. They actually showed his injury & talked about his recovery process.



EJ said you need two things for a successful recovery “the Lord & people who love you.”



“Timetable is to get better everyday” pic.twitter.com/wRvWuROeAX — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) October 11, 2022

