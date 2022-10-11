Baylor MBB forward inspires at Hoops for Hope banquet

Baylor MBB
Baylor MBB(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Baylor fan favorite, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, spoke at the annual Hoops for Hope assist banquet Monday night.

Hoops for Hope is an organization that shares the game of basketball with kids all around the world.

The theme of the banquet was overcoming. Tchatchoua shared his inspiring story of overcoming a major injury, something he is currently still working through.

