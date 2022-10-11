Fort Hood soldier suspected in multiple sexual assaults detained on post

FILE
FILE(The Texas Tribune, Jordan Vonderhaar)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A 29-year-old Fort Hood soldier suspected in multiple sexual assaults on post was detained on Oct. 2, 2022 upon entering the Army installation.

The suspect, whose name was not provided by the Army, allegedly raped a fellow soldier on post and is allegedly linked to previous assaults, the Army CID said.

Investigators said the soldier, assigned to the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, will be held in pre-trial confinement.

“We are thankful for the hard work of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Soldiers who assisted in apprehending this suspect,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Hood and III Armored Corps.

Officials on post said the arrest of the suspect was made possible by new safety initiatives, including safety briefings, education on how and when to report suspicious activity, women’s self-defense classes, and inspections of barracks.

”We continue to work with leaders throughout Fort Hood to build on safety awareness and we will pursue any incidents of sexual assault,” said Thomas. “Army CID thoroughly investigates every report of alleged felony-level sexual misconduct and follows every lead available.”

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Army CID will not release any further information at this time,” a news release states.

