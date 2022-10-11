Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo’s livestock show contestant continues 12th year of competing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo is notorious for its livestock show competitions for Texas youth, giving them the opportunity to show their goats, swine and lambs for scholarship money or prizes.

One contestant, Theile Alvarado, has been showing his goats for 12 years. He is a senior at Gatesville High School, so this is his last year to compete in livestock shows.

“It’s my last time to ever do this show and any other show coming after this, so I’m working really hard with these animals and trying to get them to look the best,” he said.

He is one of about 7,000 contestants competing in the livestock shows at the HOT Fair & Rodeo, and contestants spend hours taking care of their animals to prepare them for the competition.

“We’re going to get all of our animals ready this morning, give them a little bit of feed and some water, make sure they’re looking really good for the show, and then take them up to the ring and set him up for the judge, trying to get him presented as best as possible,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado and contestants’ goats are separated by weight class. Alvarado said his goats, Rooster and Bob, named after “Top Gun,” are between 83-90 pounds each in different weight classes.

Contestants walk their goats in a circle around the arena. Judges are on the grounds with them to observe.

Alvarado said contestants set their goats up to where they are square and flexing. This allows judges to analyzing their breeding traits and favored features.

“You try to get that head up and prancing, and then we’ll walk around and set him up for the judge to see him in full effect,” he said. “You get his back legs and his front leg square, kind of push into him to make him flex and look really good for the judge.”

The judge inspects each goat and selects the top five goats in each round. Then, those top five of each round go to a final round where they are judged based on overall scores.

The overall winners may receive scholarships or prizes.

“Yesterday was more of a scholarship type show, so kids who won got different money in scholarships, up to $2,500,” Alvarado said. “Today will be more buckles and prizes so they can win banners, backpacks, hats, all different types of stuff like that.”

While the prizes may not be monetary, they are still meaningful to contestants.

“It’s a really good keepsake for memories, and the buckles are...really shiny as you can wear around, kind of flash your accomplishments,” Alvarado said. “But, it’s really fun just to kind of get those memories and have fun while doing it.”

Alvarado has saved up $14,000 in scholarships over his 12 years of livestock shows, and, while his final year of livestock shows is coming to a close, he has a plan to continue to work with animals and use his scholarship money.

“I plan on going to Texas Tech University and probably majoring in both animal science and kinesiology to become an animal and human chiropractor,” he said.

The livestock shows continue Thursday with the swine competitions. The shows are open to the public, and the schedule can be found on the HOT Fair & Rodeo website.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.