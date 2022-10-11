‘It’s the next Khan Academy’: High school seniors create powerful, free study resource for medical students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas high school students are working to create a medical database that’s free to anyone.

The pair became inspired during the COVID-19 pandemic and have spent ample time bringing their medical vision to life.

Jahongir Karim, a Lake Belton High School student, and Erkin Jumayev, a College Station High School student created the free program, MedPorium, after taking an interest in physiology and the work done by surgeons.

Karim’s mother also worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as a nurse—another source for his and Jumayev’s inspiration.

“[Erkin’s] whole idea was creating the next khan academy. Creating a platform where you can come learn medicine whatever learning age they are. High schoolers like us trying to get ahead of the curriculum or if they’re medical students trying to practice for the next test,” said Karim.

Friends since birth, the pair grew closer by dedicating their summer to making MedPorium videos and lesson plans.

They hope the service will help bring change to the medical school system and decrease the price tag on other medical-related educational tools.

“Resources that are online are very expensive and the free resources we came across when we wanted to create MedPorium are very unorganized and kind of just all over the place,” said Jumayev.

The MedPorium services have been successful at organizing the mounds of information contained in their lessons when compared to similar sites.

Looking to the future, the MedPorium founders hope to expand big.

“What we want to do is create affordable healthcare, we want to bring that to people. We would like to have private clinics around the United States and eventually around the globe, who knows, shoot for the stars,” said Jumayev.

Creating all of the diagrams themselves, the lessons offer a step-by-step explanation of each topic, often diving deeper into the curriculum than some paid textbooks.

“Medical school and college are really difficult. The curriculum is very heavy and it’s just eight years of school and then continuing on with internships and residencies. We thought to spread out the curriculum of learning medicine,” said Karim.

After graduating from high school, the pair hope to enroll in a BS MD program that will allow them to simultaneously get their bachelor of science and doctor of medicine degrees.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.