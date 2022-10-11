No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus

File Photo
File Photo(WILX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard.

Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV.

“We had 2 ambulances come as precautionary to check all of the students and drivers out,” Faulkner said.

The district transported the students home on a different bus and all parents were contacted by campus principals.

The school bus did not suffer any damage, but the SUV was towed, the superintendent said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man

Latest News

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Pantry! - 10.11.22
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Pantry! - 10.11.22
Veterans Health: Buddy Check Day - 10.11.22
Veterans Health: Buddy Check Day - 10.11.22
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.11.22
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.11.22