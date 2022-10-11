No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard.

Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV.

“We had 2 ambulances come as precautionary to check all of the students and drivers out,” Faulkner said.

The district transported the students home on a different bus and all parents were contacted by campus principals.

The school bus did not suffer any damage, but the SUV was towed, the superintendent said.

