Rockdale ISD campuses placed on secure lockout after student air-dropped threat to fellow classmates

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - All Rockdale Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a student at Rockdale Junior High air-dropped an image of a threat to the phones of several other students during lunch.

The students shared the message with campus administrators who, in turn, contacted the district’s administration.

AirDrop is a featured that allows people to quickly transfer files between iPhones, iPads and Macs without using wi-fi or cellular data. The features uses Bluetooth to secure connections between devices, and point-to-point Wi-Fi to transfer information, according to online mobile phone websites.

Rockdale Police officers were notified and all campuses were placed on a secure lockout “to make sure no one could enter or exit the campus buildings while the police investigated this threat,” the district said.

“Whenever there is a threat, we have an investigative process that needs to occur. This process can seem to take a long time when you are waiting for information. The number one priority in these situations is making sure our students and staff remain safe,” the district said.

The officers responded to the district’s call immediately and began working to identify the students involved.

“Our students were all very cooperative, which allowed the police and administration to complete the investigation as quickly as possible. At this time, all information has been turned over to the Rockdale Police Department to complete the criminal investigation,” the school district.

The district did not reveal whether the student or students who made the threat were identified.

This is a developing story.

