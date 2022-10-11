Sources: Accused McGregor shooter is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico

Texas Rangers expected to upgrade charges to capital murder
Monica Delgado Aviles, 38, and two of her children - 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old...
Monica Delgado Aviles, 38, and two of her children - 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila - were murdered at their home at 903 South Monroe.(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, two high-ranking law enforcement officials confirmed to KWTX.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired to stop the killing spree, officials said.

Law enforcement sources investigating Jaimes-Hernandez’s background said they have found no evidence of how long he has been in the United States or how long he was living in McGregor.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident that sent shock waves through the small western McLennan County town and throughout Central Texas.

Rangers are expected to upgrade the current aggravated assault charge against Jaimes-Hernandez to capital murder charges, officials have said.

Jaimes-Hernandez is suspected of shooting and killing his partner, Monica Delgado Aviles, 38; and two of her children, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natalie Avila, 14, at a home in the 900 block of South Monroe.

He also is suspected of killing Lori Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie, who lived next door.

Lori Aviles’ two sons, both McGregor High School students, went to school just minutes before the shooting erupted, officials have said.

They said Jaimes-Hernandez then drove down the street firing shots from the window of his vehicle. One shot hit Geronimo Olvera, a cousin of Lori Aviles, in the hand as he was driving in the 800 block of South Monroe.

Jaimes-Hernandez is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at a man on a second-story balcony of a home in the 800 block of South Monroe.

