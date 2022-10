WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is working an active fire in the 8000 block of Imperial Avenue.

INCIDENT UPDATE - COMMERCIAL FIRE in 8000 Block of Imperial Dr. now a 2nd Alarm. Large piles of materials on fire. pic.twitter.com/RSnfX1vPWE — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) October 11, 2022

The call came out some time before 7pm Monday night.

KWTX has a crew on scene working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.