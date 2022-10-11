We have a “cold” front arriving tomorrow and a COLD front arriving next week!

Are y’all ready for fall?! We’re FINALLY seeing signs that the abnormally warm temperatures we’ve seen so far this month and will continue to see this week are on the way out soon. Believe it or not, we have two cold fronts set to move through over the next seven days; the first front, arriving tomorrow, boost temperatures and maybe sparks rain before those temperatures fall a bit, but the second front, arriving early next week, likely brings us a nice blast of fall air in addition to some rain! We’ll start out with today, though, and outside of a stray shower west of I-35 this morning or this afternoon, it’ll be another dry day. Morning temperatures are starting out much warmer than yesterday in the mid-to-upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day meaning our highs may be a touch cooler than yesterday in the mid-to-upper 80s. Don’t worry if you like hot weather because temperatures will be hotter tomorrow! We’ll start out in the upper 60s and maybe even the low 70s for some with highs jumping into the mid-90s! The reason for the boost in temperatures? A west wind shift just before the front arrives may boost temperatures. As far as rain chances go, a few pop-up storms are possible late in the day near and east of I-35. Rainfall totals within thunderstorms could near a half-inch, but rain won’t be widespread.

After Wednesday’s front swings through, we’ll see temperatures stay toasty in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. Morning lows will cool off into the 60s each morning, but lows Friday morning could actually dip into the mid-50s. Gusty south winds returning this weekend will pull moisture into the atmosphere which should bring up the rain chances starting late Sunday, Monday, and even into Tuesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainties regarding whether it’ll be the cold front, arriving Sunday, that sparks most of the rain or an upper-level storm system, arriving Monday, that’ll do the trick. It partially depends on how deep the front gets into our area. If Sunday night’s front pushes too far south, it may pull the best rain chances with it. Regardless, it looks likely that we’ll see decently high rain chances, near 50%, Monday. The cooler air coming behind the front is actually cold! Rain chances will influence temperatures so big adjustments are possible to next week’s forecast depending on which way the rain chances go, but we’re growing confident that highs mid-week next week may dip into the 70s and the low 70s at that with morning lows dipping into the 40s. You have one week to wash those jackets and sweaters.

