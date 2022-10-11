Temple man charged in shooting of ‘significant other’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police officers arrested Loggan Bayley Pedigo, 24, in the aggravated assault of a woman allegedly shot by her “significant other.”

The officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to investigate a report of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound.

Initially, police said, the incident was reported as an accident, and officers were told the injury was self-inflicted.

When the officers arrived at the home, however, the woman told them “her significant other shot her,” police said.

Police took the Pedigo into custody and the victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple. Her wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

This case is under investigation and police did not provide the name of the victim.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

