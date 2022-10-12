Degrees of Science: Hurricane Hunter Lt. Col. Jeremy DeHart explains what it’s like inside the storms

Collecting data from inside a hurricane is vital to providing accurate forecasts and to keep...
Collecting data from inside a hurricane is vital to providing accurate forecasts and to keep people in the storm's path safe. In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks one-on-one with Hurricane Hunter Lt. Col. Jeremy DeHart. Hurricane Hunters fly planes straight through some of the strongest storms in the world. Lt. Col. DeHart gives us a first hand view of what it’s like inside these storms.(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Collecting data from inside a hurricane is vital to providing accurate forecasts and to keep people in the storm’s path safe.

In this week’s Degrees of Science, Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks one-on-one with Hurricane Hunter Lt. Col. Jeremy DeHart.

Hurricane Hunters fly planes straight through some of the strongest storms in the world.

Lt. Col. DeHart gives us a first hand view of what it’s like inside these storms.

