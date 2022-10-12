Killeen ISD updates its sex-ed curriculum to include sex trafficking awareness

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen public schools will be adding something new to sex education this year.

Tuesday night, the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to include the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and sex trafficking in the district’s sex education curriculum.

The Board also voted to have the district’s School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) start meeting to discuss which sex-ed curriculum program to select for the 2022-2023 school year.

The SHAC meets five times a year to make recommendations to the school board. It holds two open meetings where curriculum is discussed before making any recommendations to the school board.

“This is actually new for us. I believe it was passed down in TASB this year, so we are getting ready to put together a committee to explore (which curriculum to choose),” said Angenet Wilkerson, KISD Director of Community Relations.

In KISD, parents have to opt-in for each sex-ed lesson.

Last year, students were taught a Baylor Scott & White Health program called Living Well Aware.

It’s available to middle school students starting in sixth-grade.

