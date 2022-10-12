KWTX prepares for Food for Families by collecting canned goods at the HOT Fair & Rodeo Wednesday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is collecting nonperishable food items at the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo Wednesday in preparation for the annual Food for Families event. Anyone who donates a canned good will receive a $5-off voucher for fair admission.

KWTX employees will be outside the gates tonight to collect canned goods from fair goers. People can bring any nonperishable food from peanut butter to canned vegetables.

All of the canned goods donated at the fair will go toward Food for Families, which will then be distributed to food pantries across Central Texas.

“So many people are in need,” Caritas Executive Director Ann Owen said. “So, the pantries from not only McLennan County, but around Central Texas depend on that, especially for the non perishable and canned food items that can be stocked year-round.”

Food for Families is an annual food drive that is sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10.

“It makes my heart happy that this community of ours is so very supportive of Food for Families and those that are in need,” Owen said.

It kicks off in November when people can donate to Food for Families online. The televised food drive, which is the largest one-day food drive in Texas, is Nov. 18.

The mission is to help Central Texas families in need during the holiday season.

“It means everything,” Owen said. “It’s the time of the year when we have so many people coming through around the holidays, so many people are in need.”

KWTX will be at the HOT Fair and Rodeo Wednesday at 4 p.m.-9 p.m. to collect canned goods.

Anyone who donates a food item will receive a $5-off coupon that he or she can use for fair admission. People can drop off their canned good, receive the voucher Wednesday and use the voucher any day until the fair ends Sunday.

