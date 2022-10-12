Listening to America: Healthcare

prescriptions
prescriptions(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Those who knew 38-year-old dance coach Dawn Bennett say she was someone who moved her community.
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel

Latest News

File Graphic
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
Hurricane Hunter speaks with Brady
Degrees of Science: Hurricane Hunter tells Brady Taylor what it's like flying inside storms
File Graphic
Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded
KWTX Night at the Fair
KWTX prepares for Food for Families by collecting canned goods at the HOT Fair & Rodeo Wednesday
KWTX collects canned goods at HOT Fair
KWTX Night at the Fair