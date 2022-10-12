Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Those who knew 38-year-old dance coach Dawn Bennett say she was someone who moved her community.
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel

Latest News

Julie Hays and Rusty Garrett
Rusty Garrett thanks Central Texans for their love and support as he battle cancer
Rusty Garrett is thanking Central Texans for their support as he battles cancer
Rusty Garrett opens up about his cancer diagnosis on 'Midday with Julie'
Brian Jeschonek was arrested in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sting in May 2020 and...
Man who pleaded guilty to online solicitation of minor in McLennan County placed on felony deferred probation
File Graphic
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
”I’m hoping that by simply existing as Miss Texas and being the first Asian-American woman, I’m...
Miss Texas makes history, inspires thousands as she prepares for Miss America