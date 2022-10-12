Midland police officer arrested on assault family violence charge

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a Midland police officer was arrested on Saturday on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member.

The MPD officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The arrest of the officer occurred in Tarrant County.

The officer’s name has not been released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we know more.

