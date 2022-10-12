President Biden discusses possibility of son facing federal charges

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - For the first time, President Joe Biden addressed his son’s exposure to possible criminal charges. Hunter Biden allegedly lied on a gun-purchase application, the President acknowledged that his son was struggling with drug addiction. But the President also says he is proud of Hunter for being upfront about his past struggles.

“Well, first of all I am proud of my son. This is a kid who got, this isn’t a kid this is a grown man, he got hooked on like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He has overcome that and established a new life. I am confident that what he says and does are consistent with what happens,” said President Biden in a sit down interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

He continued by mentioning a book Hunter wrote, which is straightforward about his struggles an addict. But the President says he didn’t know anything about a gun at the time.

“He came along and said this thing about a gun. I didn’t know anything about it. But it turns out he he made an application to purchase a gun,” the President continued.

The Washington Post reports federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the president’s son in two areas: tax crimes and making a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

Investigators have looked into multiple facets of Hunter Biden’s life, initially focusing on tax issues and money transfers related to business activities in China.

