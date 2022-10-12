Summer’s last act?

We’ve lived through history after getting through the heat Wednesday. It’s the latest date in a year we’ve ever hit the 100 degree marl. There’s going to be a difference in the weather from Wednesday to Thursday, even if, not a huge difference. There will be less humidity, there won’t be any rain chance, very little cloud cover, and highs will be a touch cooler in the low 90s. The weather stays about the same for Friday. The morning will be cooler to start Friday, dipping into the 50s once again. Saturday starts warmer, back into the 60s, and we see more clouds around. An elevated fire danger will exist Saturday, as gusty south winds 15 to 20 mph blow in ahead of our strong cold front, which is set to arrive on Sunday.

The next front on deck is the one we’re all waiting for. We’re locking in on an earlier arrival time for next week’s front which is both good and not so good. Since the front will push through Sunday instead of Monday, the front likely sinks farther to our south. If you’ve been keeping up with next week’s forecast, you may remember that the front will act as the train tracks for an upper-low to move across. Since the front will be farther south, the heaviest rain likely stays to our south. Rain with Sunday’s front moves through in the afternoon with widely scattered off-and-on rain looking likely from Sunday night through Monday. Specific timing of the waves of rain is forthcoming, but it looks like most of the rain will end early in the day Tuesday.

Fortunately, we’re still expecting a good soaking rain with over an inch falling for most. Sunday’s front will drop temperatures next week to some of the coolest weather we’ve had so far this Fall. The extra clouds, rain, and of course the colder air behind the front will drop mornings into the 40s/low 50s and highs might be stuck in the upper 60s/low 70s next week.

