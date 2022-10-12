Thanks to a cold front, we’re expecting near-record highs today

You may be doing a double-take at the headline, but that’s what’s in the forecast today! Thanks to west winds arriving just before the colder air arrives, a dry west wind boosts our temperatures close to the record of 98° set in 2015. If we’re being honest, there may be a good chance of breaking the record since the Waco Airport, where records are kept, typically runs hotter than other cities and towns. Today’s record high of 98° is tied for 7th hottest October temperature of all-time. Morning lows, with clear skies, will start into the mid-to-upper 60s and abundant sunshine will boost those temperatures into the mid-90s with some upper-90s too. Rain chances are unfortunately staying very low. Since the front won’t arrive until the late-afternoon, the atmosphere will be stabilizing a bit. Still, a 20% chance of rain exists late this afternoon and early this evening mainly east of I-35 as the front moves in. Today’s front WILL drop temperatures Thursday, but the front drops temperatures from the mid-to-upper 90s! Tomorrow’s “cooler” weather means lows in the upper 50s (which is nice) turning into upper 80s and low 90s late in the day (which is fine, I guess.)

The next front on deck is the one we’re all waiting for. We’re locking in on an earlier arrival time for next week’s front which is both good and not so good. Since the front will push through Sunday instead of Monday, the front likely sinks farther to our south. If you’ve been keeping up with next week’s forecast, you may remember that the front will act as the train tracks for an upper-low to move across. Since the front will be farther south, the heaviest rain likely stays to our south. Fortunately, we’re still expecting a good soaking rain with over an inch falling for most. Sunday’s front will drop temperatures next week, but we’ll have to get through more upper 80s and low-to-mid 90s Friday and Saturday. Yes, the afternoon temperatures will be warm, but morning lows will be comfortable in the 50s and 60s. Rain with Sunday’s front moves through in the afternoon with widely scattered off-and-on rain looking likely from Sunday night through Monday. Specific timing of the waves of rain is forthcoming, but it looks like most of the rain will end early in the day Tuesday. The extra clouds, rain, and of course the colder air behind the front will drop lows into the 40s and 50s with highs in the upper 60s and 70s next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.