Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next week, registering your new vehicle or renewing your vehicle registration will include a review to find any outstanding tickets and fines owed by the car owner.

On Wednesday, October 12, Bell County announced its new Scofflaw Program will go into effect on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Once it goes live, the new program will block any individual with an unpaid fine to the county from registering their vehicle.

The county said the program works by sharing information between the county and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles database and flagging the vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate number of vehicles associated with outstanding citations.

“Our goal is to collect the fines and fees that people owe,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “It’s really that simple, and the scofflaw program has a successful track record in counties around the State.”

When a driver with an unpaid ticket goes to renew or register a vehicle in a Bell County Vehicle Registration, they will be informed that there is a block.

In order to remove the block, the car owners will have to pay the fine, either in the court from which the citation was issued or online.

“Our staff will work with drivers whenever possible,” Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “If they are able to pay online using their phone right there, we will take a look at the digital receipt and proceed with the registration.”

Luedeke encourages anyone planning to register a vehicle to check for any blocks before visiting a Vehicle Registration office.

You can do so at at the county website, where you can also pay any outstanding fines in advance.

“Our hope is that, by visiting the website before they come in, they can avoid any embarrassment or inconvenience,” said Luedeke.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Those who knew 38-year-old dance coach Dawn Bennett say she was someone who moved her community.
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel

Latest News

Hurricane Hunter speaks with Brady
Degrees of Science: Hurricane Hunter tells Brady Taylor what it's like flying inside storms
File Graphic
Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded
KWTX Night at the Fair
KWTX prepares for Food for Families by collecting canned goods at the HOT Fair & Rodeo Wednesday
KWTX collects canned goods at HOT Fair
KWTX Night at the Fair