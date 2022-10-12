Waco Commercial fire spreading to brush could have lengthened response time, officials say

By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One hour – that’s how long it took to put out Monday night’s fire at a recycling facility in Waco. Eight fire engines, two area trucks and seven support vehicles all responded to the fire.

Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said that’s why crews were able to extinguish the fire in that time frame.

“Thankfully we had enough resources on the scene to extinguish that fire before it got out of control,” Chief Summers said. “It could’ve spread a lot quicker.”

Near the structure is a brush area and if the fire had spread there, the response could’ve taken a lot longer.

Chief Summers said he’s noticed there’s a difference in the speed of how brush fires spread vs structure fires spread.

“Given the type of brush we are talking about vs a residential fire they do spread a lot quicker,” he said.

Longer times to fight wildfires is especially noticeable now with the current dry conditions.

“Even if we’ve contained that fire, we have a perimeter around it we’ll see burning for a longer period of time,” Erin O’Connor, lead public information office for Texas A&M Forest Service, said. “Some of that vegetation holds heat for a long period of time.”

According to the latest US drought monitor, McLennan County is in the severe drought category.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there’s still a low to moderate fire risk right now.

“That risk still exists because of those underlying drought conditions and the dryness of vegetation on the landscape,” O’Connor said.

The Waco Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man

Latest News

Near the fire aree is a brush area and if the fire had spread there, the response could’ve...
Waco recycling center fire response
File Photo
No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Pantry! - 10.11.22
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Pantry! - 10.11.22