Waco Commercial fire spreading to brush could have lengthened response time, officials say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One hour – that’s how long it took to put out Monday night’s fire at a recycling facility in Waco. Eight fire engines, two area trucks and seven support vehicles all responded to the fire.

Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said that’s why crews were able to extinguish the fire in that time frame.

“Thankfully we had enough resources on the scene to extinguish that fire before it got out of control,” Chief Summers said. “It could’ve spread a lot quicker.”

Near the structure is a brush area and if the fire had spread there, the response could’ve taken a lot longer.

Chief Summers said he’s noticed there’s a difference in the speed of how brush fires spread vs structure fires spread.

“Given the type of brush we are talking about vs a residential fire they do spread a lot quicker,” he said.

Longer times to fight wildfires is especially noticeable now with the current dry conditions.

“Even if we’ve contained that fire, we have a perimeter around it we’ll see burning for a longer period of time,” Erin O’Connor, lead public information office for Texas A&M Forest Service, said. “Some of that vegetation holds heat for a long period of time.”

According to the latest US drought monitor, McLennan County is in the severe drought category.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there’s still a low to moderate fire risk right now.

“That risk still exists because of those underlying drought conditions and the dryness of vegetation on the landscape,” O’Connor said.

The Waco Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

