Brazos County inmate sexually assaulted, 3 suspects charged

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three suspects in a Brazos County Detention Center sexual assault were charged after the District Attorney’s office issued warrants, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 9, an inmate at the Brazos County Detention Center was sexually assaulted. Charges were issued for inmates Fidel Sanchez, Tavares Lyles and Devin Newton as a result of the investigation.

“An administrative investigation is being conducted to review policies, procedures, actions, and training to ensure every possible measure is being taken to prevent sexual assault and harassment,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputy David Wilcox says the Brazos County Detention Center is in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which establishes federal standards designed to eliminate sexual assault in jails, prisons and juvenile detention centers.

