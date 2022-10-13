Classroom Champions: Lake Belton’s Sydni Cartwright
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Belton’s Sydni Cartwright is a Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion.
Sydni excels in the classroom and is a standout in soccer, volleyball and track.
In addition to athletics, she is also involved with FCA, YAC, NHS, and a former member of the Student Council.
Cartwright plans to attend Baylor next year and study child and family studies.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.