Copperas Cove police search for suspects in multiple robberies

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals connected to multiple burglaries.

The police department shared several videos of the robberies on its Facebook page.

Anyone who knows the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division at 254-547-8222 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254.547.1111 to submit an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest & prosecution.

