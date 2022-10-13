Euthanization scare at Humane Society of Central Texas inspires locals to adopt, foster

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been all hands on deck at the Humane Society of Central Texas since they announced they were experiencing a ‘code red,’ or over-capacity kennels, once again.

Yesterday, the shelter posted on Facebook that if they didn’t get enough animals adopted or fostered by the end of the Thursday, a list of 12 dogs chosen by the city of Waco would be euthanized.

This recent influx of strays, Humane Society employees tell KWTX, is a result of lasting COVID-10 impacts and the current economic climate.

“I think a lot of it has to do with just the economy in general,” Kandi Hillyer, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, said. “Rents have gone up, pay isn’t equaling the inflation people are seeing, maybe people moving to the area have nowhere to bring the dogs to. And they’re just dumping them.”

While the Humane Society has experienced bouts of ‘code red’ in the past, the shelter says it’s been years since it was forced into considering euthanasia as a remedy.

This time, however, Humane Society was given a list of 12 dogs who’d be put down by the city of Waco if kennel space didn’t free up by the end of the day.

Making any list like this, city of Waco officials tell KWTX, is never easy.

“Dogs we choose are prioritized based on medical conditions that prevent unnecessary suffering,” said Melissa Sheldon, Animal Services Operations Manager for the City of Waco. “Or dogs that may have some complicated behavioral challenges that need to be considered. But at the end of the day, there is no good list to have.”

Luckily for our furry friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, the outpour of support today seems to have worked and no dogs will be euthanized this time around.

But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen again in the future, Kandi Hillyer, warns. She urges the community to continue working hard to find more of these dogs their forever homes.

“We’re very hopeful it will be a busy day and we’re all gonna do our best to get these animals to safety,” Kandi Hillyer said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.