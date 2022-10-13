Grand jury indicts convicted sex offenders in Waco on new offenses against children

Lupe Torres previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl
Lupe Torres, a dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was placed under $1 million bond after his...
Lupe Torres, a dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was placed under $1 million bond after his arrest on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of young child.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two convicted sex offenders who police say committed new offenses against young children were indicted Thursday in separate cases that could lead to automatic life prison terms for each of them.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lupe Torres, 66, and Larry Wayne Carter, 52, both convicted sex offenders, on Thursday.

Torres, a former dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact, and indecency with a child by exposure charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl over a two-year period.

He remains jailed under bonds totaling $1 million.

According to an arrest affidavit, the alleged victim reported Torres sexually assaulted her multiple times beginning when she was 6 in August 2015 and continuing during summer visits until she was 8.

Torres was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1990 after his conviction on two counts of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, according to court records.

Carter was indicted on a trafficking of persons count and a continuous sexual abuse of a young child count. The alleged victim reported he sexually abused her from June 2016, when she was 8, to June 2022. Police said many of the incidents occurred while the two were traveling, resulting in the trafficking charge.

Court records show Carter was convicted of indecency with a child in 2002 and sentenced to four years in prison.

Carter was released from the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $200,000.

