Killeen Police asks for public’s help in locating Sept. 19 shooting victim’s family

Anyone with information about her next of kin is to contact the department at 254-501-8800.
Michael Leonard Moore
Michael Leonard Moore(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search in locating the family of the victim shot by Fort Hood soldier Marcus Moore,35.

Phyllis Campbell has been identified as the victim in the Sept. 19 shooting at 109 of Wales Drive.

Moore has been charged with murder and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, with limited information from associates/friends of the victim, used multiple investigative methods to locate and contact next of kin for the victim, however, no next of kin were located,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department’s spokeswoman.

Anyone with information about her next of kin is to contact the department at 254-501-8800.

