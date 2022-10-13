Killeen shooting suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in home

(Photo by Alex Cano)
(Photo by Alex Cano)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight incident involving a shooting suspect who barricaded himself in a residence.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting.

Through the investigation it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when the suspect discharged a firearm, shooting the victim.

The victim was able to get away and seek help, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department’s spokeswoman.

When the officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out.

The Tactical Response Unit was deployed and at approximately 11:09 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White and is in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and there is not additional information at this time.

